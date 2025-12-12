Donovan McNabb, Dennis Rodman among stars signing autographs at Philly card show this weekend

A slew of pro sports hall of famers and stars, from Dennis Rodman to the "exciting whites," are in the Philadelphia area this weekend signing autographs and taking photos with fans at a major sports cards and memorabilia event outside the city.

The Philadelphia Sports Cards and Memorabilia show kicks off Friday, Dec. 12, in the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. The show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday with autograph signings and photo ops each day, and plenty of cards and jerseys for sale through the weekend.

Current and former Philadelphia Eagles are attending the show, from the "exciting whites" Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship to team alums Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson and David Akers.

Attendees who've played for the Philadelphia Phillies include Harrison Bader, Garry Maddox, Mitch Williams and Cole Hamels. Former "Broad Street Bully" Dave Schultz, a two-time champ with the Philadelphia Flyers, will be signing his new book, "Hammered: The Fight of My Life."

Stars from teams outside Philadelphia are also attending, like former Pittsburgh Steelers Hines Ward and Jerome Bettis and Expos and Angels slugger Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

The athletes are available at set times through the weekend. At this point, you will have to buy tickets at the event if you want to get a picture or signature, as online sales have closed. You can click here for the full appearance schedule and prices.

Prices range from $19.99 for a signature from former Boston Red Sox player Rico Petrocelli to $239.99 for a dual photo op with DeJean and Blankenship. A photo with McNabb will cost you $99.99 or $109.99 with Rodman.

Outside of the signings and photo ops, trading cards and collectibles vendors will cover more than 140,000 square feet of the show floor.

If you've got the time and the cash, you might want to stop by and snag an unforgettable holiday gift for the Philly sports superfans in your life.