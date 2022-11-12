Watch CBS News
Philly moviegoers react to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Moviegoers in North Philadelphia react to Wakanda Forever
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The warriors of Wakanda are back in theaters right now. The highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened Friday.

The latest Marvel film picks up with Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020.

CBS3 caught up with people leaving a showing in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon for their reaction. Don't worry, no spoilers included.

"It kind of made me emotional and sad," a moviegoer said. 

When asked if it was because of Boeseman's passing, the moviegoer said, "Yeah, because they had a lot of moments of silence for him in the movie. It was a lot of action. It was pretty good. It was pretty good."

A couple of moviegoers CBS3 spoke with said they liked the sequel more than the original.

