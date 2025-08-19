City of Philadelphia announces road closures, parking restrictions ahead of Philly 10k

The Philly 10K is back for the 12th year, drawing thousands of runners to the heart of South Philadelphia this Sunday, Aug. 24. The 6.2-mile race starts and finishes on South Street, giving runners a true taste of what makes the iconic area so special.

The rain-or-shine race is set to start at 7:30 a.m., along the 800 block of South Street, and then finish along the 500 block of South Street.

Post-race festivities, featuring live music, dancing and street vendors, will welcome runners as they conclude the 10K.

With runners hitting the pavement in the morning and post-race celebrations anticipated to last until early afternoon, the city of Philadelphia has announced a heap of road closures, parking restrictions and detours that residents planning to leave their homes on Sunday will want to be aware of.

Let's break it down.

Course map for the 2025 Philly 10K The Philly 10K

Road closures for Philly 10K

As with many city runs, these are rolling street closures, so they will be lifted as the runners pass by and roads are serviced.

All roads, beside the post-race festival area, are anticipated to open by noon.

1 A.M. - The following city streets will close at 1 a.m. on Sunday and reopen by 2 p.m. following the post-race festival:

4th Street from South Street to Bainbridge Street

5th Street from South Street to Monroe Street

East Passyunk Avenue from South Street to Monroe Street

Bainbridge Street from S. 5th Street to S. 3rd Street

2 A.M. - At 2 a.m., South Street from 4th Street to 11th Street will be closed for the start and finish areas.

7 A.M. - The following streets will close at 7 a.m. and reopen as the race ends:

6th Street from South Street to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 6th Street to Moyamensing Avenue

Moyamensing Avenue from Washington Avenue to Snyder Avenue

Snyder Avenue from Moyamensing Avenue to 13th Street

13th Street from Snyder Avenue to Dickinson Street

Dickinson Street from 13th Street to East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue from Dickinson Street to 9th Street

9th Street from East Passyunk Avenue to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street

13th Street from Washington Avenue to Locust Street

Locust Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

12th Street from Locust Street to Christian Street

Christian Street from 12th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from Christian Street to South Street

City officials are warning drivers of delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Depending on how many runners are present at the time, police will allow traffic through intersections whenever possible, according to the city.

Parking restrictions for Philly 10K

1 A.M. - 2 P.M. - The streets listed above will be temporary "No Parking" zones from 1 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday. The city warns that vehicles parked in these zones will be relocated.

Public transportation detours for Philly 10K

12 A.M. - 12 P.M. - The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from their typical routes starting at midnight on Sunday through noon: 12, 23, 29, 40, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 64, 79.

Keep up with any detours and route changes on SEPTA.org.

Runners are advised to take public transportation to get to the race. Participants riding the Broad Street Line can exit at the Lombard-South Station. For those taking PATCO to the city from New Jersey, you can get off at 9th/10th and Locust Street Station.