Phillies acquire veteran OF Derek Hill in trade with Chicago White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a veteran outfielder a day after potentially losing Adolis García for some time.

The Phillies on Thursday traded for Derek Hill and international bonus pool money from the Chicago White Sox for prospects Dylan Campbell and Jose Colmenares. Pitcher Jackson Rutledge was designated for assignment to make room for Hill on the 40-man roster.

Hill, 30, hit .213/.284/.375 with a .659 OPS in 50 games this season for the White Sox. He hit one of his four home runs this season last Friday in Philadelphia in Chicago's 8-6 loss to the Phillies on June 5.

The right-handed hitting outfielder has a .789 OPS and all five of his extra-base hits against left-handed pitching. In his seven-year career, Hill has a .780 OPS against lefties.

García left the Phillies' 7-4 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night in the seventh inning after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies. García was scheduled to get imaging on his right shoulder Thursday, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported.

Campbell, 23, hit .216/.281/.412 with a .693 OPS, seven home runs and 31 RBIs in 55 games with Double-A Reading this season. The Phillies had acquired Campbell in January 2025 from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies signed Colmenares as a minor league free agent in August 2025. The 24-year-old infielder hit .278/.403/.413 with an .816 OPS in 36 games for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in High A.