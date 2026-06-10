Kyle Schwarber hits 24th home run, Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper also go deep as Phillies beat Blue Jays

Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Jesús Luzardo (5-4) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings and Jhoan Duran finished for his 17th save in 18 chances as the Phillies won for the seventh time in nine games.

Phillies outfielder Adolis García left in the seventh after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies. Steward Berroa came on for García, who was diagnosed with a pulled muscle in his shoulder.

Bohm and Harper both homered off Max Scherzer (1-4), who allowed five runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Bohm's homer was his eighth and Harper's solo shot was his 15th.

Schwarber greeted Mason Fluharty with a two-run homer, his aseball-leading 24th.

Scherzer reached 3,500 career strikeouts when he caught Schwarber looking at an 86 mph change-up to begin the game. Scherzer walked three and struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, pushing his career total to 3,503. He allowed five runs and five hits.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star is the 11th pitcher in big league history with 3,500 strikeouts.

Luzardo allowed four hits, walked four and struck out eight. The Phillies have won each of his past four starts.

Brandon Valenzuela chased Luzardo with an RBI single in the sixth. Jonathan Bowlan struck out Andrés Giménez to strand runners at the corners.

Toronto activated Scherzer off the 15-day injured list before the game. He'd been out since April 24 because of right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter (1-7, 6.21 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against Milwaukee RHP Jacob Misiorowski (7-2, 1.50).

Blue Jays: Toronto had not named a starter for Friday's game against the Yankees. LHP Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.86 ERA) is scheduled for New York.