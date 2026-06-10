Philadelphia Phillies' Adolis García exits game vs. Blue Jays with injury

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis García left Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies.

Steward Berroa came on for García, who was diagnosed with a pulled muscle in his right shoulder.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis García left the game vs. the Blue Jays in the seventh inning after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies. Getty Images

The Phillies said García would be evaluated further.

García went 0 for 3 with a walk before departing. He's batting .195 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

He signed a $10 million, one-year contract with the Phillies last December.