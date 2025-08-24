Suárez has career-high 11 strikeouts as Philadelphia Phillies hold off Washington Nationals for 3-2 win

Phillies encourage fans to plan transportation to ballpark ahead of time amid SEPTA service cuts

Ranger Suárez struck out a career-high 11 in seven shutout innings and backup catcher Rafael Marchán provided all the offense for Philadelphia with three RBIs, and the Phillies held on for a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Phillies have won six of seven and have a seven-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East heading into their three-game series at Citi Field beginning Monday night.

Suárez (10-6) allowed only three hits. It was his second consecutive game with double-digit strikeouts after getting 10 against Seattle last week.

Marchán had a two-run double in the second inning and a bases-loaded walk in the third to pace the Phillies.

Orion Kerkering allowed Luis Garcia Jr.'s pinch-hit homer with one out in the ninth, but retired the final two batters for his fourth save.

The Phillies generated a lot of base runners off Washington starter Jake Irvin (8-9). Irvin lasted just 2 1/3 innings — the shortest outing of his Major League career — and allowed three runs and six hits.

Philadelphia Phillies' Rafael Marchán hits a two run RBI double off Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin during the second inning of a baseball game, Aug. 24, 2025, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton / AP

Key moment

Phillies left-hander Tanner Banks entered the game in the eighth inning after Jose Alvarado loaded the bases with no outs. Banks got James Wood to ground into a double play to score one run and then got C.J. Abrams to fly out to escape the jam.

Key stat

Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader has faced Irvin eight times in his career. He has reached base seven times and has six hits.

Up next

Washington RHP Brad Lord (4-6, 3.46 ERA) is scheduled to start in the opener of a three-game series in New York against the Yankees on Monday.

LHP Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.46) will start for Philadelphia in the first game of a three-game series in New York against the Mets and RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58).