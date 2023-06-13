Phillies, Upper Deck Golf team up event at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can par-tee from the upper deck at Citizens Bank Park this winter. The Phillies said Tuesday that Upper Deck Golf will be offering a "one-of-a-kind" golf event in November at the Bank.

The event will run from Nov. 16-18.

Tee times in groups of two will be available as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m., according to a news release.

Upper Deck Golf said VIP tee times will also be offered.

"VIP tee times will be available that offer a more premium experience for fans looking to enjoy additional perks at the event," a news release said, "including free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items."

Golf clubs will be available for people at each box. Golfers can bring their own clubs but only SW through 8 irons can be used.

Upper Deck Golf allows people to play golf inside stadiums and ballparks in the U.S.

Tee time registration will open in early September, but early access is open now.