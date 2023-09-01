Phillies active Ranger Suarez, Cristian Pache from injured list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ranger Suarez and Cristian Pache are back. The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday activated Suarez and Pache from the 15-day and 10-day injured lists and reinstated the two to the active roster.

Suarez and Pache bring the Phils' roster to 28 players and will count as the team's two September call-ups.

The Phillies placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 19 with a right hamstring strain.

Suarez is scheduled to start the Phillies' series finale in Milwaukee on Sunday.

The 28-year-old lefty is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 97 1/3 innings this season. He's currently on a career-long streak of pitching at least five innings in each of his last 15 outings.

Pache, 24, was placed on the 10-day injured list in July after needing surgery to remove a screw from his right elbow.

The Phillies traded for Pache the day before the regular season began. He was regarded as one of the worst hitters in baseball but was highly touted as a defender. But the righty-hitting outfielder found his swing with the Phils.

Pache is hitting .327 with a .957 OPS two homers and eight RBIs, with his success coming almost exclusively against left-handed pitching. In 38 plate appearances against lefties, Pache is hitting .405 with a 1.135 OPS.

Pache missed time earlier this season after he tore his meniscus in his right knee in late April.

Pache joins a Phillies outfield of Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas and Jake Cave.

The Phillies open a six-game road trip Friday night in Milwaukee.