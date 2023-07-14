PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Johan Rojas, welcome to the big leagues. The Phillies on Friday called up Rojas, one of their top prospects, and placed outfielder Cristian Pache on the 10-day injured list with right elbow irritation, retroactively to July 11.

The Phillies also re-called third baseman Drew Ellis after the team placed utility player Josh Harrison on the IL earlier this week.

Rojas is rated as the Phillies' sixth-best prospect and third-best hitting prospect by MLB.com. He's regarded as a premium defender in center field with "near-top-of-the-scale speed" and an elite baserunner.

The 22-year-old Rojas took a step forward offensively this season. In 76 games with Double A Reading, Rojas is hitting .306 with a .845 OPS, nine home runs, 45 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

The promotion will expose Rojas to better pitching while Pache is out. He's never played above Double A.

For Pache, it's another injury setback during a season in which he's found a home -- and his swing.

The Phillies acquired Pache for a minor league pitcher the day before the regular season began. He came to Philadelphia as one of the worst hitters in baseball but was highly regarded as a defender.

A former top prospect with the Atlanta Braves, Pache has discovered his swing with the Phillies. The righty bat is hitting .327 with a .957 OPS two homers and eight RBIs, with his success coming almost exclusively against left-handed pitching.

In 38 plate appearances against lefties, Pache is hitting .405 with a 1.135 OPS. He swung his way into a platoon with Brandon Marsh.

Rojas figures to fill that role during Pache's absence, seeing at-bats against lefties and being a late-game defensive replacement.

Pache missed time earlier this season after he tore his meniscus in his right knee in late April.

Just last week, Pache delivered a pinch-hit, two-run home run to give the Phillies a record-tying 13th straight road win over the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old Ellis had an eight-game cup of coffee with the Phillies earlier this season that featured a monster game against the Nationals in June. Ellis went 3 for 3 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs in the Phils' 11-3 win over the Nats on June 4.

The Phillies begin the second half Friday night against the San Diego Padres, the first of four games this weekend.

Cristopher Sanchez will face San Diego starter Yu Darvish.