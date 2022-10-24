Phillies fans form long lines to purchase World Series gear

Phillies fans waiting patiently for gear to arrive at Rally House in Willow Grove

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres on Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.

With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.

"It was a great game. It was really good," a woman in line said.

Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."

The line stretched around the building and down the block.

