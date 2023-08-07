Phillies-Nationals game rescheduled due to severe weather threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday's Phillies game vs. the Washington Nationals has been rescheduled due to the threat of severe weather.

The whole entire Philly region is under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The game will be made up on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. as part of a single-admission doubleheader. Game 2 is scheduled to start about 30 minutes after the end of Game 1. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Phillies said.

Tickets from Monday's game will not be valid for either game on Tuesday.

Fans who bought tickets from the Phillies on their website, the MLB Ballpark App or over the phone will receive credit on your Phillies ticket account in face value. The team says the rainout credit can be used to buy any tickets remaining for the 2023 regular season, based on availability.

Fans who purchased tickets through SeatGeek will receive an automatic credit to their account, the Phillies said.