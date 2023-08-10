Watch CBS News
Sports

Michael Lorenzen's Vans cleats head to Cooperstown after no-hitter

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Michael Lorenzen's Vans cleats headed to Cooperstown after no-hitter
Michael Lorenzen's Vans cleats headed to Cooperstown after no-hitter 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen needs a new pair of cleats after his no-hitter over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

The Vans spikes he wore Wednesday night are heading to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The Hall posted this photo of Lorenzen holding his cleats along with the announcement on social media.

"I gotta get a new pair for sure, those are my only pair," Lorenzen said after the game.

This wasn't just Lorenzen's big night; 28-year-old rookie Weston Wilson homered in his first major league at-bat after over 700 games in the minors and Nick Castellanos hit his 200th career home run, his second of the game.

The Phillies won 7-0 over the Nationals.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.