Michael Lorenzen's Vans cleats head to Cooperstown after no-hitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen needs a new pair of cleats after his no-hitter over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

The Vans spikes he wore Wednesday night are heading to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The Hall posted this photo of Lorenzen holding his cleats along with the announcement on social media.

History in Philly! Tonight, Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter in his first home start since being traded to the @Phillies and the @Vans spikes he wore are now headed to Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/4pfHQiy6s7 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) August 10, 2023

"I gotta get a new pair for sure, those are my only pair," Lorenzen said after the game.

This wasn't just Lorenzen's big night; 28-year-old rookie Weston Wilson homered in his first major league at-bat after over 700 games in the minors and Nick Castellanos hit his 200th career home run, his second of the game.

The Phillies won 7-0 over the Nationals.