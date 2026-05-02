Andrew Painter struggles as Phillies held to one hit in loss to Marlins, snapping win streak

Max Meyer and two Miami relievers combined on a one-hitter, Xavier Edwards homered and the Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Saturday.

Meyer (2-0) struck out seven in a career-high seven innings. He gave up a single to Garrett Stubbs in the third and walked Alec Bohm in the fifth for the only baserunners he allowed. His outing ended after 83 pitches.

Anthony Bender and Andrew Nardi each pitched a perfect inning to help snap the Phillies' four-game winning streak under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Edwards also singled for the Marlins and Otto López and Connor Norby each had two hits and drove in a run.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has struck out in each of his nine plate appearances in the first two games of the series. For Schwarber, who fanned four times Saturday, the strikeout skid at loanDepot Park is at 11 games, including his last two at-bats against Venezuela in the final of the World Baseball Classic on March 17.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 3 in his return from the injured list. He was sidelined since April 22 because of back spasms.

Consecutive walks to Agustín Ramírez and Norby by Phillies starter Andrew Painter (1-3) with the bases loaded in the third put Miami ahead 2-0.

Edwards made it 3-0 with his solo blast in the fifth, sending a fastball from Painter over the wall in right for his second homer of the season.

Painter allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Tanner Banks relieved Painter in the sixth and allowed López's RBI infield single. Esteury Ruiz hit a leadoff double and Jakob Marsee drew a one-out walk. Both advanced on a groundout before López hit a dribbler over the mound.

LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-3, 5.50) will start for the Phillies on Sunday against Marlins RHP Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.11).