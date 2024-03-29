Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for MLB Opening Day 2024 against Atlanta Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Opening Day was pushed back a day in Philadelphia, but the day many have been looking forward to for months is finally here. The Phillies on Friday released a familiar lineup, featuring designated hitter Kyle Schwarber batting leadoff.

Here is the Phillies' Opening Day lineup:

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B J.T. Realmuto, C Alec Bohm, 3B Bryson Stott, 2B Nick Castellanos, RF Brandon Marsh, LF Johan Rojas, CF

Schwarber in the lineup spot remains a polarizing subject among some despite the team's success and the 31-year-old's well-above-average on-base percentage (OBP).

Last season, Schwarber had a .345 OBP with 34 home runs in 108 games leading off. His OBP was 23 points above league average, according to Baseball-Reference. The debate between batting average and OBP will continue to rage on.

Schwarber hit .205 leading off last season and .197 overall, but his final OBP (.343) was 21 points above the league average. OBP essentially measures how often a player doesn't make an out, whereas batting average doesn't factor in walks or hit-by-pitches.

Zack Wheeler will make his first career Opening Day start, opposing Braves ace Spencer Strider.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phils are celebrating 20 years at Citizens Bank Park this season and released their hype video featuring legend Chase Utley and second baseman Bryson Stott.