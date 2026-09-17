Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Phillies claim veteran pitcher José Urquidy off waivers from White Sox

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Read Full Bio
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

With Jesús Luzardo on the injured list, the Phillies are adding some starting pitching help.

The Phillies on Thursday claimed veteran right-handed starter José Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and transferred Caleb Kilian to the 60-day IL.

Urquidy joins the Phils after appearing in 11 games this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and White Sox. The 31-year-old mostly served as a long reliever this season but does have one start under his belt. He has a 5.28 ERA in 29 innings across 11 games in 2026.

Urquidy is not postseason-eligible since he was acquired after Sept. 1.

Luzardo (left shoulder inflammation) is eligible to return on Sept. 27, the Phillies' final regular-season game of the season.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue