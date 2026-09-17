Philadelphia Phillies claim veteran pitcher José Urquidy off waivers from White Sox
With Jesús Luzardo on the injured list, the Phillies are adding some starting pitching help.
The Phillies on Thursday claimed veteran right-handed starter José Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and transferred Caleb Kilian to the 60-day IL.
Urquidy joins the Phils after appearing in 11 games this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and White Sox. The 31-year-old mostly served as a long reliever this season but does have one start under his belt. He has a 5.28 ERA in 29 innings across 11 games in 2026.
Urquidy is not postseason-eligible since he was acquired after Sept. 1.
Luzardo (left shoulder inflammation) is eligible to return on Sept. 27, the Phillies' final regular-season game of the season.