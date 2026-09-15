Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Jesús Luzardo lands on IL amid playoff push

The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo on the 15-day injured list Tuesday (retroactive to 9/12) with left shoulder inflammation, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced. The Phillies recalled Grant Holman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

Luzardo would be eligible to return to the Phillies on Sept. 27, the team's final regular-season game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

Luzardo, a first-time All-Star this season, recently underwent an MRI that showed no serious damage to his left shoulder last weekend. However, he was scratched from his start Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies lost 12-2.

Luzardo was named National League pitcher of the month in August after he went 3-0 with a major league-best 1.31 ERA. Overall this season, he's gone 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and a career-high 221 strikeouts. Luzardo's 6.4 bWAR ranks second among NL pitchers, only trailing teammate Cristopher Sánchez.

The timing of Luzardo's injury is less than ideal for the Phillies amid a playoff push. They head into Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals one game ahead of the San Diego Padres in the second wildcard spot.

The Phillies have also lost four of their last six games, including two out of three to the Braves.