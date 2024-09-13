Phillies get Schwarber, Realmuto back for Mets series; injury updates on Bohm, Hays, Turnbull

The Philadelphia Phillies have Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto back in the lineup tonight for their series opener against NL East rivals New York Mets after both players missed several days due to various injuries.

Schwarber missed one game with a hyperextended left elbow and will bat leadoff, while Realmuto hasn't played since Sept. 6 after fouling a ball off his left knee and suffering a knee contusion. Realmuto will hit fifth in the series opener against the Mets.

What about the injuries with the rest of the Phillies? Phillies manager Rob Thomson provided an update before the game.

Alec Bohm (left hand)

Thomson said Bohm is coming along and did some machine work with a full-sized bat (33 inches). Bohm didn't get an injection and has his hand taped.

Is a rehab assignment possible for Bohm? Thomson would like Bohm to get one, even with the minor league regular seasons concluding this weekend.

Spencer Turnbull (right lat strain)

Thomson said Turnbull threw batting practice and will throw again on Monday. He touched 92 miles per hour and threw in the 30-pitch range. Turnbull hasn't pitched since June 27 and is projected to come back at the end of September.

Edmundo Sosa (back)

Sosa will play a full simulated game on Friday and run the bases Saturday. He might get a few at-bats at Triple-A Lehigh Valley before returning. Sosa was placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday with back spasms.

Austin Hays (lacerated kidney)

Hays hasn't hit yet, but has thrown and done prep work. Thomson wouldn't commit to Hays returning for the regular season. He's been on the 10-day injured list since Sept. 5.