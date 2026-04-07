Hits from Bohm, Harper help Phillies come from behind and defeat Giants in San Francisco

Andrew Painter's second start for the Philadelphia Phillies was a little less magical than his MLB debut, but the Phils found a way to come from behind and win against the struggling San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Painter, the 22-year-old rookie right-hander, was tagged for four runs and nine hits over four innings.

Matt Chapman hit a two-run triple in the third, one night after his baserunning blunder cost San Francisco, and Heliot Ramos added an RBI single against Painter. Luis Arraez contributed a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but the Giants couldn't protect a four-run lead.

Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning after Bryce Harper's two-run single tied it and rallied the Phillies to a 6-4 win Monday night.

Jonathan Bowlan (1-0) pitched the sixth for the win, receiving another run of support on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Marsh in the decisive inning.

Giants right-hander Adrian Houser looked strong, pitching into the seventh in his home debut before Justin Crawford's leadoff single got the Phillies going on the way to their fifth victory in six games. Ryan Borucki (0-1) relieved and took the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, is congratulated by J.T. Realmuto (10) after scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by Brandon Marsh during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, April 6, 2026. Jed Jacobsohn / AP

Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia's sixth pitcher, allowed a two-out double to Willy Adames in the ninth before finishing for his fourth save.

The Giants have lost four straight and five of six. San Francisco's 3-8 record is its worst start since 2019.

Coming into Monday, the Giants had been outscored by 25 runs — the worst mark through 10 games for the franchise since it was minus-49 in 1896. Their won-loss record was tied for the team's second-worst through 10 games since moving to San Francisco in 1958 — the Giants began 2-8 in 1983.

In his debut last week, Painter struck out eight with one walk and allowed only one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings to beat Washington.

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (1-0, 0.79 ERA) pitches Tuesday night against Giants LHP Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.38).