Torrens' pinch-hit double keys Mets' 4-run 8th as New York knocks off the Giants again, 5-2

Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens keyed New York's four-run eighth inning with a two-run double and the Mets made it three straight wins over the San Francisco Giants with a 5-2 victory Sunday.

Jorge Polanco doubled off Keaton Winn (0-1) with one out in the eighth and then pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor moved to third on Luis Robert Jr.'s single.

Left-hander Erik Miller replaced Winn, and Torrens batted for Jared Young, who went 3 for 3. After Robert stole second, Torrens poked his double down the right-field line to give New York a 3-2 edge.

Mark Vientos followed with a hard-hit infield single and Torrens scored on third baseman Matt Chapman's throwing error. Marcus Semien capped the rally with a double down the left-field line to knock in Vientos.

Kodai Senga and the Mets led 1-0 with two outs in the sixth before Chapman doubled into the left-field corner to bring home Patrick Bailey with the tying run.

Rafael Devers followed with a bloop single to center to send in Chapman, putting the Giants on top 2-1.

Logan Webb limited the Mets to a run on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Giants first-year manager Tony Vitello was ejected for the first time in the majors. He argued in the seventh after Jerar Encarnacion was ruled out for running inside the designated lane on his way to first base. Encarnacion hit a slow roller that reliever Huascar Brazobán grabbed and threw to Vientos, who dropped the ball.

Brazobán (1-0) retired all four batters he faced and Luke Weaver pitched a perfect eighth. Devin Williams worked around two singles in a scoreless ninth for his second save with the Mets, who took three of four in the series.

Vientos had an RBI single in the second. Robert got three of New York's 13 hits and scored twice. He also stole his first two bases of the season.

Young started in left field in place of Juan Soto, sidelined since exiting Friday night's game with a right calf strain.

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RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0) pitches when the Mets host Arizona on Tuesday night.

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (0-1) faces RHP Andrew Painter (1-0) and the visiting Phillies on Monday night.