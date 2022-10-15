"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta": Phillies fans getting ready for Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.

Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.

They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--

This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.

With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.

Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good chance you were cheering in the bottom of the third inning when Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run home run to bust the game wide open.

Bryce Harper added a home run and Aaron Nola pitched six strong innings as the Phillies won the game 9-1 and took a 2-1 lead in the series.

CBS3 talked with some fans who were watching the game at Chickie's & Pete's. And after what they saw Friday night, they can't help but feel confident about wrapping up the series on Saturday.

"Going to be a great weekend," Michael Cashin, a fan, said. "Saturday, we win the series. We go on to L.A. however. Sunday night we beat the Cowboys. What more do you want?" "I'm so excited. We gonna wrap up the series tomorrow and go to the next round, I think," Lauren Zacharies, another fan, said."

"We need tomorrow," James Raven, another fan, said. "Bring it home at home. That's it. Don't want to go back to Atlanta. Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta."

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon with first pitch a little after 2 o'clock here at citizens bank park.

If the Phillies win, they move on to the NLCS to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres.

If they lose, they will have to go back to Atlanta for a winner-takes-all Game 5 Sunday evening.