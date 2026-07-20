Phillies unveil Field of Dreams game retro jerseys "fit for baseball heaven"

The Philadelphia Phillies will be throwing it back to the late 1930s and early 1940s when they play nine innings on a baseball diamond in an Iowa cornfield next month.

The Phillies and Twins unveiled throwback jerseys Monday for MLB's revival of the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, on Netflix.

"Fit for baseball heaven," the Phillies wrote on social media.

Fit for baseball heaven. pic.twitter.com/hlfmhja1jH — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 20, 2026

Philadelphia will wear a gray uniform inspired by the threads it wore from 1939 to 1941. The jerseys feature a red Phillies script slanted up across the chest with a navy blue outline. The jersey and pants also feature red and navy blue striping. The jerseys have a replica patch on their sleeve of the one the Phillies wore in 1939, commemorating what was then believed to be baseball's centennial.

The club will wear a navy blue hat with a red P and navy blue socks.

Minnesota's retro jerseys are inspired by its original 1960 uniforms — a white jersey with navy blue pinstripes and no trim with "Twins" written in a navy blue script across the chest. The jersey numbers are navy blue with a red outline. On its sleeves, the Twins will wear a "Minnie and Paul" logo.

A classic uniform for a classic game - Introducing our 1961 inspired uniforms for Field of Dreams! pic.twitter.com/Sj3tOdqyFS — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 20, 2026

The jerseys and hats are available for fans to purchase online.

MLB teased the jerseys for the Field of Dreams game during the broadcast of the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park.

The Field of Dreams game is a special regular-season event held by MLB, paying homage to the 1989 hit baseball movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

The game returns for the first time in four years and is the third installment of the special event.

The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees, 9-8, on a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson in the inaugural Field of Dreams game in 2021. The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2, in the second game held in 2022.