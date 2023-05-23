Bishop Eustace product Zac Gallen always knew he'd star in MLB

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the best pitchers in baseball might not be a household name, but he should be -- for obvious reasons -- and he's from Camden County. Zac Gallen -- yes, Gallen -- is having a Cy Young start to his season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But the Bishop Eustace Preparatory School grad and Somerdale, New Jersey, native has had his sights set on the majors since he was a kid.

"I've always felt -- I just kind of felt that way," Gallen said, "my goal is to play in the big leagues. I'm going to do whatever it takes, as cliché as that sounds. There was never a doubt for me that I wasn't going to play in the big leagues."

Gallen is expected to start the Diamondbacks' series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. It's the one time during the season he gets to come home.

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 19, 2023. Gene J. Puskar/AP

"You get to stand on the dirt, be on the mound of a place that you grew up coming to as a kid," Gallen said, "but at the same time, I have a bunch of family and friends who support me these people are still in my corner. So it's been awesome."

This season, he's among the league leaders in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

And despite being an ace in Arizona, Gallen still loves his teams.

"I was an Eagles, Sixers fan," he said. "I wasn't a Phillies fan."

Wait, what?

Somehow, he was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, but we'll give him a pass.

Gallen was, however, locked in on the Eagles during their magical run to the Super Bowl.

"The year was awesome," he said. "I was torn between going to the Super Bowl being out in Arizona -- I like watching at home. I stayed at home, but the guys played great. When they're good, there's a different energy about the city."

Gallen said he went to Wildwood Beach growing up.

"My Aunt Jerry still has a place in North Wildwood," he said.

How did he get his name?

"Funny story, I think I was named after Zack Morris," Gallen said.

Yes, the same Zack Morris from the TV show "Saved by the Bell."

"But I love coming here," Gallen said. "This is where I grew up coming to."

Gallen will square off against the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.