Bryce Harper passes Ryan Howard on Phillies all-time playoff HR list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper took Wednesday night's game personally.

After Harper walked into Citizens Bank Park sporting Deion Sanders apparel, the Phillies superstar played like Prime Time used to on NFL Sundays: he put on a show.

Harper smacked two massive homers to lead the Phillies past the Atlanta Braves, 10-2, in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park to give Philadelphia a 2-1 series lead.

After each homer, Harper stared down Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia as he went around the bases. Arcia learned the hard way and poked the bear after he made fun of Harper's base-running mistake in the Phillies' Game 2 loss.

Harper entered the game ranked fourth on the Phillies' all-time postseason home run list but after his two blasts. He now sits third all-time and passed former first baseman Ryan Howard, who had eight.

Jayson Werth ranks first with 11 homers, while Chase Utley is second with 10.

Howard, who won the 2008 World Series with the Phillies, hit eight homers in the postseason for the Phillies in 46 games. Harper was able to do it in a much shorter amount of games played.

It only took Harper 22 games to crush nine homers into the bleachers. He also did it in less than nearly 100 at-bats.

Like last year's postseason run, Harper is once again crushing the Braves. In 2022, Harper smacked two dingers as the Phillies beat the Braves in four games.

Harper wasn't the only Phillies player to hit the long ball on Wednesday night.

Nick Castellanos followed Harper right up after and hit two homers himself.

According to MLB.com, the Phillies became the first team in postseason history to have multiple players with a multi-home run game.

Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also went yard for the Fightins.

The Phillies will have a chance to close out the series on Thursday night in Game 4.