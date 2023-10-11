The Rolling Stones to release limited edition Phillies vinyl of album "Hackney Diamonds"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't always get what you want, but if you're searching for a Philadelphia Phillies limited edition vinyl record of The Rolling Stones' new album "Hackney Diamonds," you're in luck.

The Rolling Stones partnered with MLB to release Hackney Diamonds X MLB, a limited edition vinyl of their first studio album of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

Each vinyl will feature custom art in pocket jackets on a single disc baseball white vinyl, according to a news release.

The Rolling Stones partnered with MLB to release limited edition of their new album "Hackney Diamonds." The Rolling Stones

The vinyl will be released on Oct. 20 and is only available to U.S. customers, The Rolling Stones' website said. There is a limit of four records per customer.

Vinyl record sales saw a continued resurgence last year, outselling CDs in the number of units for the first time since 1987. A Recording Industry Association of America report showed that 41 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022, to 33 million CDs.

RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a post on Medium that 2022's numbers showed that vinyl is "cementing its role as a fixture of the modern music marketplace."

"Hackney Diamonds" is a 12-track album that the band said features late drummer Charlie Watts and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Elton John.

A tour for "Hackney Diamonds" has yet to be announced, but guitarist Ronnie Wood told The Associated Press one is "penciled in" for next year.

The Rolling Stones were last in Philadelphia for their "No Filter" tour in 2019.

"Hackney Diamonds" will be released next Friday.