Phillies' Dave Dombrowski holds end-of-season press conference one day after naming Don Mattingly full-time manager

The Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is set to hold his end-of-season press conference Thursday morning just one day after naming Don Mattingly the full-time manager.

Mattingly will stay on as the team's manager for at least the next two seasons, dropping his "interim" tag.

You can watch the press conference live at 10:30 a.m. on CBS News Philadelphia.

Mattingly took over for Rob Thomson after he was fired in April, when the team got off to a 9-19 start.

Under Mattingly, the Phils went 79-55, leading the team to its fifth straight postseason appearance. The Phillies were ultimately eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

The Phillies also made some changes to their coaching staff. They're reportedly parting ways with hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson.