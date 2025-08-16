Phillies closer Jhoan Duran described himself as "100%" a day after taking line drive off right ankle

Philadelphia Phillies closer Jhoan Duran described himself as "100%" on Saturday, a day after he left a 6-2 victory over Washington after taking a line drive off his right ankle.

"I'm normal, like nothing happened," Duran said.

The right-hander, who has four saves in five scoreless appearances since he was acquired in a trade with Minnesota last month, was hit by Paul DeJong's leadoff shot in the ninth inning Friday. Duran limped off to foul territory and eventually was taken off the field by the Nationals' bullpen cart.

Manager Rob Thomson said X-rays were negative Friday and declared Duran "good to go" Saturday.

"He actually walked out to the bus pretty good, and then he came in normal," Thomson said.

Thomson also said the Phillies plan to activate third baseman Alec Bohm on Sunday. Bohm went on the injured list July 19 with a fractured left rib. He is hitting .278 with eight homers and 42 RBIs.