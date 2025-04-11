After rain delay and extra innings, Phillies fall to Atlanta Braves 4-2 in late-night loss

Could Edmundo Sosa's hot start earn him playing time in the outfield?

After a rain delay of 2 hours and 45 minutes paused the game in the sixth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Friday morning when Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run, walkoff home run in extra innings.

The home run ended the game at 12:53 a.m. Eastern Time, nearly six hours after it began at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

After Johan Rojas drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk, the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 11th. Kyle Schwarber then flew out to right for the third out.

In the bottom half of the inning, Austin Riley tied it by doubling home Ozzie Albies before Ozuna lifted his second home run of the season to left field in a near-empty Truist Park.

The Phillies lost two of three to the Braves in this series and fell to 8-4. They moved into a tie with the New York Mets for the lead in the NL East Division.

The Braves, who improved to 3-9, are still in last place.

The Phillies are headed to St. Louis for a three-game weekend series against the Cardinals Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Luzardo gives up 1 run over 6 innings; Schwarber dinger ties game

Schwarber hit his sixth home run in 12 games in the third inning on a 98 mph fastball from Spencer Schwellenbach.

José Suarez (1-0) got the win despite walking three in the 11th. Joe Ross (1-1) took the loss.

Matt Olson drove in the Braves' first run with a groundout in the first inning that scored Riley.

Both starting pitchers pitched the first six innings before the rain stopped the game with the score 1-1.

Schwellenbach gave up a run on seven hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo gave up one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six.