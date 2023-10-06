Phillies fans hope to bring taste of Citizens Bank Park to Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is almost over for a highly anticipated NL Division Series rematch between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. Game 1 is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park.

The Phillies will hold a workout in Atlanta on Friday afternoon while manager Rob Thomson, slugger Kyle Schwarber and the team's Game 1 starting pitcher will hold a news conference beginning around 2:45 p.m. The Phils have yet to announce the starter.

Citizens Bank Park was rocking this week with an atmosphere that led to The Athletic ranking the ballpark as the best stadium for postseason baseball. Now, some Phillies fans are taking that energy to Atlanta.

Philadelphia sports fans love to travel, and it's no different during Red October. Games 1 and 2 are in Atlanta, and Phillies fans are already heading down south.

Fans celebrate after the Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card Series. CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia found fans on several flights at Philadelphia International Airport heading to Georgia.

John DeBrigida and his stepson, Gavin Moore, were already heading to Atlanta for a baseball tournament. Once the Phils won, they scooped up tickets for Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday.

It's a little like déjà vu from last year. The Phillies beat the Braves in the 2022 NLDS on their way to taking down the San Diego Padres to win the NL pennant.

DeBrigida and Moore both believe the Phillies can do it again.

"We were thinking about it if they would have won it," Moore said. "But once they won it, it was kind of electric at our house and we got to get to go."

"Put it this way. We could have probably paid for tickets for the whole series at Atlanta for what it would have cost to buy the Phillies' tickets," DeBrigida said.

DeBrigida and Moore left Philadelphia at 12:30 p.m. for Atlanta.

For Phillies fans still on the fence about going to Atlanta, AAA said they could find cheaper prices at other airports such as Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey or John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.