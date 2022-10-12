Watch CBS News
Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed due to weather

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start time of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves has been delayed due to weather, the Braves announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. First pitch was originally set for 4:35 p.m. and a new time has not been announced yet. 

Ace Zack Wheeler is scheduled to take the mound for the Phils Wednesday afternoon and Kyle Wright will be the starting pitcher for the Braves. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 2:55 PM

