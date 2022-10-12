Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start time of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves has been delayed due to weather, the Braves announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. First pitch was originally set for 4:35 p.m. and a new time has not been announced yet.

The start of Phillies/Braves Game 2 has been delayed. No start time announced just yet.



Looks like rain could pass through this evening. @katebilo Knows better than I do. @CBSPhiladelphia — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 12, 2022

Ace Zack Wheeler is scheduled to take the mound for the Phils Wednesday afternoon and Kyle Wright will be the starting pitcher for the Braves.