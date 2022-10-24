Phillies can prevent sports betting history in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to prevent some sports betting history from happening in the World Series. Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale bet $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series.

If the Astros beat the Phillies, McIngvale, who's better known as "Mattress Mack," would take home $75 million.

It would be the largest payout in sports betting history.

Mattress Mack is also offering his customers extra incentive to root for the Astros.

If Houston wins the World Series, anyone who paid more than $3,000 for a mattress set will get their money back.