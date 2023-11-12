NEXT Weather: Gradual warm-up in the week ahead for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With highs struggling to get out of the 40s on Sunday, it was a mostly sunny but chilly afternoon, with most of the Philadelphia area averaging 5-10 degrees below where we should be this time of year.

Overnight, expect the coldest night of the season so far, with the city around 30 degrees, and the suburbs in the 20s, especially north and west. For Philadelphia International Airport, this means the first official sub-freezing temperature of the season will be in the books by sunrise on Monday.

High pressure: A sunny start and mid-week

You may hear us on TV sometimes say "high pressure is in control"; a phrase we use to describe calm, sunny and quiet weather. We'll use it this week, too, but it'll stay in control for a good five to six days. The area of high pressure is located across the NY/Canadian border, and will hardly move, meaning expect quiet weather until it does, which may not be until the end of the week.

Along with that, a ridge at the upper levels begins to build, meaning temperatures will slowly warm up here at the surface. Monday's highs are back in the low to middle 50s; Tuesday and Wednesday: same deal.

By the end of the week, a southwest breeze increases a bit, with highs approaching the middle 60s.

Rain returns Friday

Friday signals in our next system, poised to push the warmer air out, deliver a chance of rain and give us a cooler and drier next weekend. Before that happens, highs will approach the mid and even upper 60s on Friday, with a chance of showers. No severe weather or significant rainfall, at least as of right now, is expected.

What will happen though, is a quick clearing out by Saturday morning, with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs next weekend look pretty on par with November averages in the low to middle 50s.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia, as we continue to track the weather, and stay tuned, because this week we'll take a look at a major cool-down expected just in time for the busy Thanksgiving travel week!