Philadelphia's oldest bar serving up red beer for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The entire City of Philadelphia is getting in the Phillies spirit as the team prepares to face the Astros in the World Series. Now, Red October made its way to beer at Philadelphia's oldest bar.

McGilllin's Olde Ale House started serving red beer Wednesday for the first time in its 162-year history.

They've offered green beer for the Eagles and Saint Patrick's Day, and even blue beer for Villanova, but the red brew is a new one for them.

McGillin's also added several other Phillies-themed items to the menu to help fans get ready for the World Series.

McGillin's is on our best Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies while they're away list.