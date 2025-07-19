Young rowers take to the Schuylkill River for the Philadelphia Youth Regatta

Young rowers prepare to take to the Schuylkill River for the Philadelphia Youth Regatta

Young rowers prepare to take to the Schuylkill River for the Philadelphia Youth Regatta

Young rowers prepare to take to the Schuylkill River for the Philadelphia Youth Regatta

Over 1,200 athletes will be in the City of Brotherly Love competing in the Philadelphia Youth Regatta along the Schuylkill River on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Youth Regatta is billed as the largest one-day sprint regatta in the U.S., bringing together middle and high school athletes from several states along the East Coast who are all part of different rowing clubs.

More than 620 boats will race across 39 events during the regatta.

Fans of the sports can witness all the action as the entire day is free to the public. Spectators can watch from the grandstands on Kelly Drive. Then a medal ceremony will take place at Regatta Headquarters next to the Gillin Boathouse.

The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, the longtime governing body of Boathouse Row, is hosting the event.

"It has produced Olympians, like Jack Kelly – Kelly Drive – and it is also one of the producers of national team athletes across the country," said Schuylkill Navy Treasurer Joe Kieffer, when asked about the magic of competing in Philadelphia.

The regatta caps off the Schuylkill Navy Series presented by Toyota. It's a five-part lineup that not only celebrates rowing in Philadelphia but also works to make the sport more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Rowers hit the water at 8 a.m. and the action continues until 5:30 p.m.