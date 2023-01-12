Philadelphia woman released after Texas police mistake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia woman is free Thursday morning after spending a week in a Philadelphia jail following a mistake by police in a Texas town.

31-year-old Julie Hudson was released late last night.

A photo of Julie Hudson released by her family.

She was detained after facing a robbery charge that Texas police now admit she never committed.

Her sister said Hudson was recently applying for a job when she learned there was a warrant for her arrest.

Hudson went to the Philadelphia police 14th District in Germantown to clear her name, but was arrested because of the warrant from Texas.

This is a photo of the suspect police in Webster were looking for.

This photo shows a robbery suspect wanted in Webster, Texas, outside Houston. Webster, Texas Police

Hudson's family says that's not their sister. Earlier this week they clamored for her release.

"Julie is a loving person, she hasn't had any run-ins with the law," sister Charon Hudson said.

"You're presumed innocent until you are proven guilty," brother Tiron Hudson said. "In this case, I'm learning it's pretty much 'you're guilty until you prove yourself innocent.'"

The Webster police chief told CBS Philadelphia that the robbery charge has been dropped and that he sent the release paperwork to Philadelphia police Tuesday.