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Man arrested after allegedly beating woman to death with bricks in North Philadelphia, police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beat a woman to death with bricks in North Philadelphia, police said Thursday. 

Dawaun Lewis was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery and other offenses in connection with beating 45-year-old Keisha Furlow to death, according to police. 

Lewis was apprehended by officers on the 2100 block of Girard Avenue, police said. 

Furlow was found early Sunday morning in a rear alley on the 2700 block of North Opal, lying on the ground with severe facial lacerations, police said. Investigators found two bloodied bricks near her body, and police believe they were used in the attack. 

Furlow was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 6:14 a.m., according to police. 

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