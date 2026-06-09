Woman found beaten to death with 2 bricks in North Philadelphia alley, police say

A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death with two bricks in a North Philadelphia alley Sunday morning, police said.

Police identified the 45-year-old as Keisha Furlow of Philadelphia.

The fatal assault happened after 6 a.m. Sunday in a rear alley on North Opal Street, according to police.

Medics were already at the scene when officers arrived, police said.

Furlow was found lying in the alleyway suffering from severe lacerations to her face, police said. Authorities also found two bloodied bricks on the ground near Furlow, according to police.

Police believe the bricks were used in the assault. Furlow was pronounced dead at 6:14 a.m., police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the case.