Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman found beaten to death with 2 bricks in North Philadelphia alley, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death with two bricks in a North Philadelphia alley Sunday morning, police said. 

Police identified the 45-year-old as Keisha Furlow of Philadelphia.

The fatal assault happened after 6 a.m. Sunday in a rear alley on North Opal Street, according to police. 

Medics were already at the scene when officers arrived, police said. 

Furlow was found lying in the alleyway suffering from severe lacerations to her face, police said. Authorities also found two bloodied bricks on the ground near Furlow, according to police.

Police believe the bricks were used in the assault. Furlow was pronounced dead at 6:14 a.m., police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue