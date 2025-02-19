Parts of Philadelphia region could get light dusting of snow Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday will be a breezy and very cold day around the Philadelphia region as cold northwest winds move in behind the major snowmaker that passed by our south Wednesday evening.

That storm brought up to a FOOT of snow to parts of Virginia and is now well out to sea. We'll see a few snow showers on Thursday as a second wave of energy moves through but nothing more than a light dusting in spots. The Delaware beaches could see an inch or two of snow from the northern fringe of this storm.

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday and Saturday are looking sunny, dry and cool for now. Friday is windy but Saturday is not too bad if you have any plans. Sunday is trending dry and slightly warmer. Then, we may head into the 50s for a few days next week.

Speaking of cold, so far the winter season of 2024-2025 is the coldest it's been in 10 years, with an average temperature of just 34.6 degrees.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Snow showers. High 29, low 18.

Friday: Windy. High 38, low 21.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 40, low 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 47, low 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 52, low 27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 53, low 36.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 54, low 37.

