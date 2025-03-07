Tree removal companies see uptick in business due to extra windy conditions in Philadelphia area

It's been an unusually windy start to the year! Since the start of 2025, the Philadelphia region has had 30 days with wind gusts at 30 mph or greater. This is the second most ever recorded.

"It has not been very fun for me," said Alexandria Wentz.

As a sales representative who works outside, it's no surprise the past week for Wentz hasn't exactly been a breeze.

"We got to walk building to building," Wentz said. "It has not made our jobs very easy."

But for others, the windy conditions are the perfect recipe for good business. The strong winds have kept tree removal crews busy throughout the week. In 2025 so far, our area has had 12 days with gusts at 40 mph or greater. This is tied for the most ever recorded.

James Regar, who is the owner of a professional tree care company called, Sky High Services, said his business has received more calls in the past three weeks than they have in the past three months.

The Philadelphia region has been under a wind advisory for much of the week, leading to downed trees onto homes, roads and even power lines. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued 10 wind advisories in 2025. This is the most it has ever issued for the period, Jan. 1 – Mar. 7.

Regar's company has gone out on several calls this week to remove trees from homes.

"It's been chaotic with the high winds over the last three weeks," he said.

Regar said it's important to do preventative work to avoid such disasters and it's necessary to make sure the trees on or around your property are assessed before it gets too windy.

"A lot of people neglect their tree work and that's the last thing you want to pay money for. But certainly taking down dead trees is a necessity," he said. "The liability is there and certainly the danger to health and wellbeing."