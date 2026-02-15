Philadelphia couples say 'I do' at Reading Terminal Market, Love Park on Valentine's Day

Love took center stage across Philadelphia on Valentine's Day, as couples exchanged vows at two of the city's most recognizable locations: Reading Terminal Market and Love Park.

Among them were Samantha Feliciano and Juan Rosado, who said their wedding day reflected both their relationship and their connection to the city they love.

"I love that she brings me peace, she makes me laugh," Rosado said.

Feliciano described her husband as "very knowledgeable, but also very loving, kind, caring."

The couple met in 2023 and later got engaged in Puerto Rico. But when it came time to marry, they chose Philadelphia.

"My first love is Philadelphia, the city of Philadelphia," Rosado said.

Feliciano and Rosado were one of 12 couples selected to participate in Reading Terminal Market's "Married at the Market" event, a group wedding ceremony held in the market's Arch Court. The couples were chosen through a social media campaign inviting people to share their love stories for the chance to win a free wedding at the historic public market.

Samantha Feliciano and Juan Rosado get married at Reading Terminal Market CBS Philadelphia

Marriage licenses were signed on site following the ceremony, making the unions official in front of family, friends and curious visitors.

For Tim Vogel and Julia Allison, applying was an easy decision.

"Why not?" Vogel said.

"It's very Philly, and we love Philly, so it sounded like a great idea," Allison said.

The celebration drew attention from tourists and nearby merchants, including Mark El, owner of Sweet T's Bakery, who watched the ceremonies unfold from his shop.

"It was epic. It was amazing. It was so beautiful," El said.

Meanwhile, just blocks away at Love Park, more couples gathered beneath the city's iconic LOVE sculpture to tie the knot. Family members and friends cheered as DeAnna Diaz and Manny Melendez exchanged vows, marking the next chapter of a relationship that began online.

"He slid into my DMs on Instagram," Diaz said. "And I thought he was funny."

DeAnna Diaz and Manny Melendez celebrate their wedding in LOVE Park CBS Philadelphia

Many couples shared a common theme: their deep connection to Philadelphia.

"We are both hardcore Philadelphians," Diaz said.

"Go Birds!" Melendez said.

From Reading Terminal Market to Love Park, couples chose locations that reflect both their love stories and their shared identity with the city — making Valentine's Day not just a celebration of romance, but of Philadelphia itself.