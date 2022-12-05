NEXT Weather: Temps to drop in Philly region as rain returns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a big drop in temperatures for the second half of the weekend, expect Monday to start off cold, with lows into the 20s everywhere in the Philadelphia region. Clear skies and light winds contribute to this, with even a slight breeze making the mid-20s feel closer to the low-20s. Expect plenty of sun to start the day, with increasing clouds late.

Despite the cold start, Monday's high temperatures should be around average for this time of year; upper 40s and low 50s.

Warmer air returns Monday evening, with a southerly flow. This will keep us well above freezing Monday night, with increasing clouds ahead of our next system for Tuesday.

Next Up: Tuesday rain and mid-week showers

Mild and wet weather is expect primarily for Tuesday afternoon and evening. This, along a frontal system that will have plenty of moisture at both the upper and lower levels of the atmosphere (aka: a few decent downpours are not out of the question!)

South winds will continue, making it an above-average day, with highs well into the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday will bring lingering showers to the area, with highs approaching 60 degrees for much of the Delaware Valley.

Late-week uncertainty: STAY TUNED

Thursday and Friday bring the biggest questions to the forecast ahead: Do we end the week with a chance for some wintry precipitation? Right now, several factors are at play, and while a lot has to line up, we DO know that temperatures will fall Thursday morning, as Canadian high pressure builds to our north, sending that colder airmass down. How much and how south are the two biggest questions as of Sunday night.

Beyond that, a pretty potent system looks to develop to our south and west during this time. This *could* interact with the colder air, so that by Friday night into next Saturday, some parts of the Delaware Valley may see rain mixing with a bit of wintry precipitation.

For now: expect end-of-week clouds, rain and that slight chance of it happening. Count on the CBS3 NEXT Weather team to continue to monitor the ever-changing weather and to bring you the very latest on-air, online, and on our FREE CBS3 weather app!