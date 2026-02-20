Friday AM rain, potential snow and wintry mix Sunday in the Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday morning is off to a rainy start in the Philadelphia area, and the rain is moving in at a quick clip that could disrupt your drive in to work, school or the gym.

After this rain moves out, the melting and evaporation it causes, along with the low cloud deck, will develop some fog for the afternoon.

We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for this morning for the rain, which could produce disruptive road spray and ponding. The Poconos may see 1 inch of snow and a few tenths of an inch of ice, leading to hazardous roads.

Separately, we have another NEXT Weather Alert Sunday into Monday, as we continue tracking the chance of slushy, accumulating snow or wintry mix as a coastal low approaches.

NEXT big change

Saturday is pleasant before colder air arrives Sunday as the coastal low develops.

We will be watching where the low sets up; the closer to our coast, the more snow we could see.

The wild card is whether the storm bombs out offshore and if it's close enough to the coast for convective snow bands to develop.

As of Friday morning, models are in slightly better agreement that the low will stay offshore to the southeast, but it's likely that we'll see a mix to snow around the city and suburbs — not much accumulation during the daylight hours, but a couple of slushy inches at night (similar to last weekend).

We will continue to keep an eye on this storm as it develops and keep you updated. Stay with the NEXT Weather team for the latest.