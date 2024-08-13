Great stretch of weather continues Wednesday in Philadelphia region; tracking Tropical Storm Ernesto's path

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What a great stretch of weather we're having so far this week in the Philadelphia region, and the trend will continue into Wednesday.

Sunny skies, comfortable temps, and low humidity will all, once again, be the rule around the Delaware Valley thanks to a high-pressure cell parked to our west. Winds around that high are clockwise, so we benefit from a nice northerly breeze. Temps will warm up a bit on Thursday but will not be out of control or anywhere near the record of 98 degrees set in 1988.

Friday will be a bit more humid and have a bit more cloud cover but a majority of the day is still trending dry. Friday evening could bring some spotty showers but our next best chance of any measurable rain will be during the upcoming weekend as the overall pattern changes. At this point, we are not on any weather alert, but it's possible you may want to have a backup plan in place if you have some outdoor activities scheduled.

Let's talk about Ernesto -- as of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Ernesto is a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is headed west/northwest at 18 mph, basically over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. This storm will dump flooding rain over Puerto Rico, where some spots may get up to a foot of rainfall.

The storm then heads north and is projected to make another impact over Bermuda by the weekend. Locally, our impacts will be primarily felt down the shore with high seas and high rip current danger this weekend into early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High 86, low 66, sunny

Thursday: High of 88, low of 66, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 88, low of 66, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 82, low of 72, spotty T-storm

Sunday: High of 84, low of 71, scattered thunderstorms

Monday: High of 86, low of 69, isolated shower

Tuesday: High of 84, low of 69, partly cloudy

