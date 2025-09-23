Humid, warm Wednesday in Philadelphia region, tracking more rain this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Our unsettled and unseasonably warm start to fall will continue again Wednesday with humid air, mostly cloudy skies and temps back in the 80s in the Philadelphia region.

In addition, another wave of energy will likely push through the area on Wednesday evening, bringing another round of showers and storms to the Delaware Valley. At this point, we are not under any severe risk, but any lightning, regardless of the strength of the storm, is dangerous. Be looking out and listening for thunder, especially during the later evening hours.

Thursday will likely be the wettest day with heavier rain possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Rumbles of thunder are in the forecast, as well as the possibility of an isolated strong to severe storm. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a level 1 risk at this time for Thursday, with damaging wind gusts being the most likely possibility for severe weather.

Friday and beyond look to be trending generally dry, but a pop-up shower or two isn't out of the question as humidity levels will remain high for this time of year, along with above normal temperatures.

Gabrielle continues to be a major hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 storm. It will move east, so no direct landfall impacts, but the rough surf will likely continue this week.

In addition, the National Hurricane Center has identified an additional two areas of interest, both of which have a 70-90% chance of becoming named storms. While the trajectory has both areas headed toward the U.S. Eastern seaboard, the longer term forecast models push them back out into the Atlantic with paths similar to Erin and Gabrielle.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 84, Low 66.

Thursday: Rain, thunderstorms. High 80, Low 71.

Friday: Clouds, sun. High 80, Low 69.

Saturday: Clouds, sun. High 81, Low 65.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 65.

Monday: Trending dry. High 81, Low 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 72, Low 59.

