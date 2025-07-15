Warm, humid Wednesday in Philadelphia region with chance of scattered storms. Here's the weather forecast.

Another seasonably warm and sticky summer day is expected on Wednesday in the Philadelphia region, along with pop-up showers and storms. The storms will happen mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

In fact, we'll keep that pattern in place through Friday with partly sunny skies and isolated storms each afternoon. Temperatures will also soar to either side of 90 during the day and mid-70s at night. High humidity will lead to heat indices that feel close to 100 degrees. We will be monitoring for any possible heat alerts, and with the very high dewpoints, flooding rain will remain a concern in any thunderstorm.

The best day of the extended forecast looks to be Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s, plenty of sunshine and reasonable humidity levels. Then, it's back to active weather with showers and storms on Sunday. Your NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: PM storm chance. High 88, Low 75.

Thursday: Hot, a thunderstorm. High 92, Low 76.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 89, Low 78.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 88, Low 71.

Sunday: Showers likely. High 86, Low 74.

Monday: Shower early. High 86, Low 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 71.

