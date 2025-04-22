Mostly sunny Wednesday in Philadelphia region as temps get close to 80 again. Here's the forecast.

Warm Wednesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain for part of the weekend

High pressure has started to nose in from the north and this will take a firm grip over the Philadelphia area as we head through the rest of the week.

Under clearing skies and relaxing winds, temperatures will drop into the lower 50s to start things off Wednesday morning.

Under plenty of sunshine and only a few passing clouds, temperatures will quickly warm once again into the mid-upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, just a couple degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain a good 10 degrees warmer than normal with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees through the second half of the week before our next weather maker approaches from the west.

An area of low pressure with its associated warm and cold fronts will begin to spread the chance for showers into the area Friday night. That chance becomes most likely through midday Saturday, when scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Despite the chance of rain, temperatures on Saturday afternoon will remain relatively mild with highs in the mid-70s.

By Saturday night, the front looks to clear the area as the chance of rain moves out. Skies will clear overnight Saturday as drier and slightly cooler air begins to move in from the northwest.

While temperatures on Sunday will be between 5-10 degrees cooler than most of this week's high, the day will be right around our seasonal norms for this time of year.

The 60s, however, will be relatively short-lived as highs bounce back into the low-middle 70s as we head into the first half of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High of 77, low of 53.

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High of 80, low of 53.

Friday: Partly sunny. High of 79, low of 52.

Saturday: Showers & storms. High of 74, low of 61.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler. High of 67, low of 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 72, low of 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 75, low of 51.

