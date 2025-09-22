Mostly sunny Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking evening showers. Here's the weather forecast.

On Tuesday, the first full day of fall, summer-like conditions return to the Philadelphia region as temperatures turn up even more with highs in the mid-80s.

A cold front, however, approaching from the northwest will start to bring the chance for some scattered showers and storms as we head through Tuesday evening.

In addition to the chance of storms late Tuesday, it'll also be important to be aware of the threat for rip currents and dangerous surf along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Hurricane Gabrielle, while passing more than 800 miles off our shore, will still send swells west to the east coast of the United States. This threat of dangerous rip currents and surf will likely last through Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Meanwhile, the unsettled trend will continue for the remainder of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday through Saturday. No washouts are expected, but it's best to keep the umbrella nearby.

We are nearly 2 inches below average for rainfall this month, so we do need the rain, but any showers this week will be minimal, and our abnormally dry conditions will continue to spread.

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday will likely be the wettest day with heavier rain possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Rumbles of thunder are in the forecast as well.

Gabrielle continues to be a major hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. It will move east, so no direct landfall impacts, but the rough surf will likely continue this week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: P.M. showers. High 84, Low 63.

Wednesday: Showers. High 81, Low 66.

Thursday: Showers. High 79, Low 70.

Friday: Shower possible. High 79, Low 70.

Saturday: Some sun, shower. High 80, Low 67.

Sunday: Trending dry. High 83, Low 66.

Monday: Partly sunny. High 73, Low 61.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast