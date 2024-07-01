Sunny, warmer Tuesday in Philadelphia region; scattered storms possible on 4th of July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a gorgeous Monday, we'll get the chance to do it all over again with low humidity, sunny skies and seasonably mild temps on Tuesday in the Philadelphia region.

Wednesday has much of the same with addition of a few clouds that will be ahead of a changing weather pattern, set to bring warmer conditions along with storm chances by the Fourth of July holiday.

Another heat advisory and NEXT Weather Alert may be needed for Thursday as showers and storms are also possible for the holiday, although these may be very widely scattered. At this point, don't cancel any Fourth of July plans, but definitely keep an eye on the sky.

The pattern of heat, humidity and afternoon storms will continue through the weekend with highs in the low 90s, morning lows in the 70s, and shower or storm chances each day.

As of now, it looks as though Friday and Saturday may be the most active and Sunday the least, but we'll keep you posted on that.

In the tropics, Hurricane Beryl remains a dangerous hurricane with sustained winds exceeding 150 mph as a Category 5 storm. On Wednesday, it will make a close pass to Jamaica before threatening the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 85, low of 63, seasonable

Wednesday: High of 85, low of 63, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 90, low of 69, hot, stray thunderstorm

Friday: High of 90, low of 75, humid, p.m. storm

Saturday: High of 92, low of 75, hot, p.m. storm

Sunday: High of 91, low of 75, hot, p.m. thunderstorm

Monday: High of 92, low of 73, isolated thunderstorms

