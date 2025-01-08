Windy, frigid conditions Thursday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

The frigid conditions, along with icy spots, continue to be the dominating weather story around the Philadelphia region.

Winds will gust 30 mph-plus again, keeping the wind chills in the teens and 20s all day Thursday. Be sure to layer significantly if you're heading out for any extended period of time. Clouds will increase late Friday as our next system approaches. Friday won't be quite as windy, but there will still be a breeze and gusts to 25 mph.

Looking ahead to the Saturday snow chance, it's looking less and less likely that snow lovers will get a big dumping of snow out of this one! That said, we all will likely get at least some light snow. The latest model trends keep most of the storm to our south, with an intensification happening too late for a major storm over our area.

So what does that mean for us?

Saturday morning will bring some light snow or snow showers, which will be able to accumulate easily on cold ground. Currently, it's looking like around an inch, with possibly a bit more in spots to the south. These trends can still shift and with the potential for a storm nearby, your NEXT Weather team will be monitoring closely and keeping you prepared and protected.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Very windy. High 35, Low 20

Friday: Windy, cold. High 36, Low 22

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for light snow. High 38, Low 27

Sunday: Sunny for Birds-Packers. High 39, Low 26

Monday: Not as cold. High 43, Low 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 37, Low 28.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 31, Low 22

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast