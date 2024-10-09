Chilly weather in Philadelphia region Thursday; tracking Hurricane Milton's path in Florida

Starting to feel like fall in Philadelphia region; Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida

After a chilly start to the day, Thursday and Friday will likely stay in the 60s in the Philadelphia region with morning lows in the 40s. As of now, Friday morning looks to be the chilliest of the week, and then we rebound into the 70s by the weekend!

Speaking of lows in the 40s, the average first occurrence of lows in the 40s in Philly is Sept. 30. We are behind schedule but nowhere near the record latest first occurrence, which is Oct. 20.

The main weather story across the nation is Hurricane Milton, which made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, Florida.

In addition to the wind, storm surge flooding has been experienced up and down the Gulf Coast as well as rain-induced flash flooding.

Parts of the Tampa Bay region picked up 6 to 12 inches of rain just on Wednesday alone. That storm will move across Florida overnight before moving over the Atlantic and out to sea on Thursday.

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to any potential impacts.

As of this writing, our area will not feel any impact from Milton, but if you have friends or family in that area, please urge them to follow the evacuation warnings as this potentially once-in-a-lifetime hurricane bears down on the area.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Breezy, cooler. High 63, Low 47.

Friday: Cool, sunny. High 69, Low 44.

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High 76, Low 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 74, Low 51.

Monday: Cool, some sun. High 65, Low 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 62, Low 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 65, Low 44.

